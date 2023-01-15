Ask the Doctor
LSU unveils statue honoring Seimone Augustus

Statue of Seimone Augustus
Statue of Seimone Augustus(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU unveiled a statue on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 12:45 p.m. to honor basketball star Seimone Augustus.

She is the first LSU female student-athlete to have her own statue.

Statue of Seimone Augustus
Statue of Seimone Augustus(WAFB)

Information provided by LSU Athletics:

Augustus, LSU’s most decorated female student-athlete, will join three other Tiger greats – Bob Pettit, Shaquille O’Neil and Pete Maravich – with statues outside the Maravich Assembly Center.

No other LSU Women’s Basketball player impacted her team and sport more than Augustus. The Baton Rouge native and 2005 graduate of LSU helped lead the Tigers to three consecutive Final Four appearances and was named both National Player of the Year and SEC Player of the Year twice. She’s also a two-time recipient of the Wooden Award and the Honda Award – the two most prestigious honors in women’s college basketball.

Augustus earned three first team All-America honors and won the 2006 NCAA Class Award, which is given to the nation’s premier senior student-athlete based on achievement in four areas: community, classroom, character and competition.

