Donald Gaut, Grayson Scott Boucher enter election for Shreveport City Marshal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two candidates have announced their plan to run for Shreveport City Marshal in the election on March 25, 2023.

On Jan. 13, Grayson Scott Boucher announced his candidacy for Shreveport City Marshal, and on Jan. 15, Donald Gaut announces his candidacy for Shreveport City Marshal.

Grayson Scott Boucher’s announcement post:

Donald Gaut’s announcement letter:

Donald Gaut announces candidacy for Shreveport City Marshal. (ksla)

