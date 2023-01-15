Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Donald Gaut, Grayson Scott Boucher enter election for Shreveport City Marshal

The Shreveport City Marshal Office to hold 10th Annual Amnesty Day on March 10.
The Shreveport City Marshal Office to hold 10th Annual Amnesty Day on March 10.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two candidates have announced their plan to run for Shreveport City Marshal in the election on March 25, 2023.

On Jan. 13, Grayson Scott Boucher announced his candidacy for Shreveport City Marshal, and on Jan. 15, Donald Gaut announces his candidacy for Shreveport City Marshal.

Grayson Scott Boucher’s announcement post:

Donald Gaut’s announcement letter:

Donald Gaut announces candidacy for Shreveport City Marshal.
Donald Gaut announces candidacy for Shreveport City Marshal.(ksla)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing man near Vivian.
CPSO: 22-year-old-man near Vivian found dead in woods
Brandon Smith, 35.
Multi-Parish pursuit involving dog, stolen motorcycle ends with 2 in custody
The crash blocks the eastbound lanes of Hollywood Avenue.
Major crash involving multiple cars on Hollywood Avenue
Rambin was for distributing child pornography and possessing animal pornography.
Shreveport man arrested for animal, child porn
Break-in and fire set at WoGM.
Word of God Ministries broken into; suspect attempts to start fire

Latest News

Krewe of Sobek kicks off Mardi Gras for Shreveport
Krewe of Sobek Parade; first parade kicks of Mardi Gras in Shreveport
Five juveniles were arrested after attempting to escape police causing a wreck.
5 juveniles arrested after attempting to flee, causing accident
Stolen guns recovered.
5 juveniles arrested after wrecking car-jacked vehicle into another vehicle
The crash blocks the eastbound lanes of Hollywood Avenue.
Major crash involving multiple cars on Hollywood Avenue