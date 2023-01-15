Cloudy and warm days continue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Very warm out there but we are not done warming up! Windy too with a southerly wind that will keep us warm as we head into the nighttime hours. Lows tonight will struggle to drop very far at all, we’re looking at the mid-50s and low-60s for lows overnight. Very, very warm for this time of year, especially for lows. The cloudy skies will continue through the overnight hours.

Tomorrow we are looking at a slight chance for some light showers. On and off throughout the day there will be a chance for light, scattered showers throughout the ArkLaTex with a little more weight on the southeastern portion of the region. Highs tomorrow will warm up to the mid-70s and the southerly flow will continue. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the upper-50s and low-60s again, showing the power of southern wind and the movement of warmer air into the region.

We continue to track the threat of strong to severe storms on Wednesday as our next weather maker moves into the ArkLaTex. Widespread storms are looking likely and the confidence is growing for this. Have a plan in place as the timing appears to place the storms during commute hours on Wednesday.

