Charges filed against man for alleged vandalism with gun on Louisiana Tech Campus

(Louisiana Tech University)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Technical University is pressing charges against a student who fired a gun on campus and damaged part of a building.

The Louisiana Tech University Police (LTUP) have identified an alleged suspect, LA Tech Student Jason D. Roberts, 30, from a Dec. 31 incident.

The incident involved a firearm being discharged and damaging a window in the Engineering and Science building.

The LTUP has obtained warrants against Roberts for felony possession of a firearm on a university campus and criminal damage to property.

Currently, Roberts is in jail in Rogers, Arkansas, on unrelated charges. Police are currently working on extradition proceedings.

