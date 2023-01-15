5 juveniles arrested after wrecking carjacked vehicle into another vehicle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A stolen vehicle with 5 juveniles inside crashes into another while fleeing. After the wreck, they all attempt to flee on foot but are captured by SPD.

On Jan 14, just before 6:30 p.m., Shreveport Police Department (SPD) patrol officers were assigned to the Queensborough neighborhood to attempt to stop a vehicle that had been carjacked on Jan. 13.

When officers attempted the stop the vehicle immediately fled and led patrol officers on a chase that ended when the car-jacked vehicle crashed into a Ford Mustang at the intersection of Jewella Avenue and Hollywood Avenue.

The crash is blocking the Eastbound lanes of Hollywood Avenue. (KSLA)

Five suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot, but all of them were captured before they could get out of sight of SPD.

The two people in the mustang were transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

While searching the stolen vehicle, officers discovered five weapons, including 3 handguns (one was stolen with vehicle), 2 AR rifles ( One was stolen in Nov.). All of the weapons were loaded.

The suspects were all juveniles between the ages of 14-17 years old. All were taken to local hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries and then were booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

Each of the suspects was charged with one count of illegal possession of a stolen vehicle, juveniles in possession of handguns, and the driver was charged with hit and run and negligent injury.

