1 arrested for alleged burglary; suspect climbed into attic, fell through ceiling

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) arrests man after he climbed into a truck stop’s attic after reportedly stealing money.

On Jan. 15, just before 2 a.m., CPSO was dispatched to a suspicious circumstance on the 12000 block of Mansfield Road. When deputies arrived they learned a clerk reported a man was lingering in the back of the store since 11 p.m. the night before. After hearing a loud noise in the bathroom, the clerk could not find the man and believed he was in the attic.

Deputies contained and searched the area and determined the suspect was in the attic. A K9 could not be deployed because the ceiling had very little structure. A CPSO Sergent and a K9 Corporal climbed into the attic and verbally confronted the suspect.

In an attempt to get away, the man fell through the ceiling and onto a stack of tables and chairs.

After a brief struggle, deputies were able to take Sean Stock, 35, into custody.

Deputies later learned Stock allegedly had made his way into the manager’s locked office, where nearly$1000 and other items were stolen.

Stock’s pockets were stuffed with the items and he had a bag with the money duct taped to his stomach.

Stock was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

After he was released from the hospital, Stock, from Springhill, Louisiana, was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for simple burglary and resisting an officer.

