Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Shreveport man arrested for animal, child porn

By Amia Lewis
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff Office launched an investigation on a man after complaints were received in Oct. of 2022.

On Jan. 12, Joshua Rambin, 28, of Shreveport, was arrested for distributing child pornography and possessing animal pornography.

The investigation led Caddo detectives to Rambin’s home in the 4000 block of Westwood Park in Shreveport. Further investigation showed Rambin distributed two videos of child pornography and possessed a video of an adult male having sex with a dog, according to officials.

Rambin was for distributing child pornography and possessing animal pornography.
Rambin was for distributing child pornography and possessing animal pornography.(CPSO)

Rambin was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for 2 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 1 count of sexual abuse of an animal.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing man near Vivian.
CPSO: Deputies searching for 22-year-old-man near Vivian
Dalton Robinson, 25
Elderly man found dead, wounded by hatchet; grandson arrested as suspect
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Shreveport police say seized a shotgun, a stolen rifle and two other rifles, three pistols, a...
Operation nets drugs, guns and an arrest
Break-in and fire set at WoGM.
Word of God Ministries broken into; suspect attempts to start fire

Latest News

This year marks 150 years since the first city lot was sold in Texarkana.
Texarkana committee plans for yearlong Sesquicentennial celebration
Dalton Robinson, 25
Elderly man found dead, wounded by hatchet; grandson arrested as suspect
Word of God break-in
Word of God break-in
New details about elderly man killed by grandson
New details about elderly man killed by grandson