Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Report: Livings expenses cost Americans an extra $371 per month

The good news is that the cost-of-living shock appears to be easing and paychecks are starting...
The good news is that the cost-of-living shock appears to be easing and paychecks are starting to catch up. (CNN, POOL)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The typical American spent an extra $371 last month due to inflation compared to a year ago, according to a report from Moody’s Analytics.

The good news is that the cost-of-living shock appears to be easing and paychecks are starting to catch up.

At the inflation peak last June, Moody’s Analytics says the typical family spent an additional $502 per month compared with the year before.

Those extra expenses apply to everything from rent to groceries to utilities.

Families are spending around $82 more per month on shelter and $72 more on food.

Moody’s says the bright spot is gasoline, where people saved $1.55 per month compared with the year before.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Break-in and fire set at WoGM.
Word of God Ministries broken into; suspect attempts to start fire
Dalton Robinson, 25
Elderly man found dead, wounded by hatchet; grandson arrested as suspect
CPSO searching for missing man near Vivian.
CPSO: Deputies searching for 22-year-old-man near Vivian
Rambin was for distributing child pornography and possessing animal pornography.
Shreveport man arrested for animal, child porn
Terrence Dangerfield
Background of man who killed mother, daughter in hit-and-run; history of multiple arrests

Latest News

Fans hold a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the second half of an...
Hamlin visits Bills for 1st time since cleared to go home
A 5-year-old is the first confirmed death during severe weather impacting north Georgia this...
5-year-old crushed by tree during severe weather, sheriff’s office says
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, center, meets with supporters outside a vacation...
Top Brazilian court greenlights probe of Bolsonaro for riot
Paster speaks about tragedic hit-and-run
Remembering Faith and Amelia; pastor speaks about tragedy