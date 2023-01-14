Multi-Parish pursuit involving dog, stolen motorcycle ends with 2 in custody

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) deputies arrested a man and woman who fled carrying a dog after they allegedly stole a motorcycle.

On Jan. 14, around 4:30 a.m., CPSO deputies were notified of a vehicle chase entering Caddo Parish from Desoto Parish on I-49 North. The pursuit involved two people and a dog on a stolen motorcycle. At the time CPSO did not engage in the chase, accordingly, for safety reasons.

Caddo deputies received updated information that led them to a business on the 3700 block of Jewella Avenue, where the woman was spotted getting off the motorcycle with the dog.

Around 6 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) located a vehicle crash on Mansfield Road and Hoyte Drive. The stolen motorcycle and a pickup truck were involved in an accident, and the driver of the motorcycle ran from the scene. SPD began a search for the suspect.

At 6:01 a.m., a CPSO K9 corporal located the driver, Bandon Smith, 35, behind a business on the 9100 block of Mansfield Road. Smith was taken into custody and it was discovered he was in possession of a concealed firearm.

No one was injured in the crash.

At 7:02 a.m., CPSO deputies searched the area where the woman, Jodie Anderson, 42, was dropped off. She was discovered in a dumpster with her motorcycle helmet and the dog.

Caddo Parish Animal Control picked up the dog.

Both suspects have been booked into Caddo Correctional Center.

Anderson, of Shreveport, was booked for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a legend drug, and resisting an officer.

Smith, of Stonewall, was booked for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and warrants out of DeSoto Parish and Texas.

