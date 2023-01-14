Cloudier and warmer days ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! It has been a beautiful day in the ArkLaTex and the quiet weather will continue through the nighttime hours. Lows tonight will not be quite as cold as last night but the 30s are still well within reach. Cloud cover will increase overnight leading into Sunday.

Tomorrow, warmer and cloudier with highs in the upper-60s. We will see a shift in the wind direction to a more southerly flow and that will bring more moisture to the ArkLaTex. There is a slight chance for rain late tomorrow night as lows drop to the upper-50s. Thanks to the southerly flow and cloud cover we will see warm lows tomorrow night.

MLK Day will see a slight chance for light showers and will be mainly cloudy regardless of the rain situation. Highs will rise to the mid-70s and the southerly flow will continue bringing warm air and moisture to the region. Tuesday, temperatures will reach the near 80-degree mark ahead of our next weather maker on Wednesday. widespread thunderstorms are looking likely on Wednesday and there is a threat of severe weather that day. We will continue to update.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.