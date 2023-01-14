Celebrate Winnie the Pooh Day at the library

CADDO PARISH, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - January 18 is recognized as National Winnie the Pooh Day because it is the birthday of author A.A. Milne.

Branches across the Shreve Memorial Library system will have several free events. Story time will feature the tales of Winnie the Pooh and friends, and the real-life inspiration for the character. In addition, kids can enjoy music, crafts and more.

Wednesday, January 18

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. David Raines Branch, 2855 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road Higginbotham-Bryson Branch, 9359 Greenwood Road North Caddo Branch, 615 North Pine Street, Vivian West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road



Several branches will be showing Winnie the Pooh movies along with refreshments.

10:00 a.m. at the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop , and at the Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue

3:00 p.m. at the Hosston Branch, 15478 US Hwy 71, Hosston

3:30 p.m. at the Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue

4:00 p.m. at the North Shreveport Branch, 4844 North Market Street

The Rodessa Branch (10093 Main Street) will host a birthday party from 11:40 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with an appearance from Winnie the Pooh.

Children ages 5-11 can try their hand at watercolor painting the famous bear from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Broadmoor Branch (1212 Captain Shreve Drive).

Finally, the David Raines Branch (2855 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive) will have a scavenger hunt to find all of the friends of the Hundred Acre Wood from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

All events are free and open to the public.

