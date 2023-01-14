Ask the Doctor
Carjacking victim dragged, cyclist shot in leg in New Orleans’ latest violent crimes

By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A carjacking victim was dragged down a street and a man riding a bicycle was shot in the leg by a gunman in a passing car Friday (Jan. 13), in the latest manifestations of New Orleans’ wanton violent crime.

New Orleans police said unknown juveniles attempted the carjacking around 4:23 p.m. in the 5600 block of Debore Drive, in the Pontchartrain Park neighborhood.

According to police, a man was unloading items from his vehicle when the juvenile criminals got into his vehicle and drove off. Police said the victim grabbed onto the hood of the vehicle and was dragged for half a block before letting go and falling off.

The NOPD said the juveniles crashed the vehicle and the victim required medical treatment at the scene. No arrests were announced, so it is presumed the offenders fled, though police left the outcome of the incident unclear. The victim’s condition also was not disclosed.

New Orleans police said a gunman in a car shot a cyclist in the right shin as he rode his...
New Orleans police said a gunman in a car shot a cyclist in the right shin as he rode his bicycle in the 800 block of Fourth Street just before midnight Friday (Jan. 13).(Google Maps)

Several hours later, at 11:57 p.m., a cyclist was wounded by gunfire in the Irish Channel neighborhood.

Police said the 49-year-old victim was riding his bike northbound on Fourth Street. He told police a gray vehicle drove alongside and an unknown gunman in the passenger seat fired a shot that struck him in the right shin. The gunman and vehicle fled and the victim was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS.

The NOPD did not disclose the shooting victim’s condition.

