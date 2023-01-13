Ask the Doctor
Word of God Ministries broken into; suspect attempts to start fire

Break-in and fire set at WoGM.
Break-in and fire set at WoGM.(ksla)
By Michael Barnes and Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A suspect broke into Word of God Ministries (WoGM) and attempted to set a fire to the children’s center of the church.

On Jan. 13, at 4:30 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) and Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responded to a call referring to a break-in and fire at Word of God Ministries, on the 6600 block of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

Security footage caught a late-model silver Chevy Malibu when it pulled up to the church. The video also shows a masked man using a bat to break the glass on the door.

Accordingly, a suspect busted a glass door on the east side of the building and entered with a five-gallon gas can.

The suspect went to the Children’s center inside the church and lit a fire. The fire was small enough for the church’s fire suppression to put it out very quickly.

“I pray for the individual. If he is able to see this, that you would come to know the Love of Jesus,” said Word of God Ministries Pastor James McMenis in reference to the suspect.

SPD and SFD were on the scene within minutes.

The only damage was water damage.

Despite the incident, the church plans on continuing regular services this Sunday.

WoGM has released surveillance images of the suspect’s vehicle and video footage of the alleged suspect.

Images of the alleged suspect's vehicle.
Images of the alleged suspect's vehicle.(word of god ministries)
Raw video footage>>>

The investigation into this arson attempt is ongoing. SPD is asking the public to be on the lookout for a male who has recently sustained burns to his face or hands. The assailant was wearing polka-dot shoes, dark pants, and a light-colored hoodie.

If you have any information, please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300.

