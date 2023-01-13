Sunglasses and jackets needed today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Bundle up! It’s a much colder start across the ArkLaTex with many of you waking up to temperatures in the 30s and wind chills below freezing.

As we head through the day, expect tons of sunshine but that won’t help us warm very much with highs only reaching the mid 50s. It won’t be as windy as yesterday but still breezy with a northwest wind at 10-20 mph and this will make it feel even cooler at times.

Later tonight, it turns even colder with many places falling into the upper 20s and low 30s. The good news is that the winds should turn calm.

Saturday will feature plenty of sun and temperatures right around average with highs in the mid to upper 50s and then by Sunday, warmer air starts to returns as highs climb into the mid and upper 60s. Overall it should be a fantastic weekend to get outside!

Looking ahead to next week, another major warming trend is on the way with highs well into the 70s Monday and maybe approaching 80 by Tuesday!

This warm and humid air will set the stage for a potential round of severe weather by the middle of next week. We are tracking a strong cold front that will likely bring widespread storms to the region. Stay tuned for more updates on this as we get closer.

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

