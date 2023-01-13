SPD officer injured while helping stranded driver on I-20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says one of their officers was injured on Thursday, Jan. 12 while assisting someone stranded on I-20 E at Hearne Avenue.

The officer was called to the incident just after 10:40 p.m. Unable to move the vehicle from the middle of the interstate, the officer positioned a marked SPD vehicle in the middle lane with the emergency lights on.

At around 11:20 p.m., a 2017 Toyota Tundra hit the back of the SPD vehicle and sent it into the concrete barrier. The Shreveport Fire Department responded and took the officer to Ochsner LSU Medical Center for treatment. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The driver of the Toyota, Garry Luke Hicks, was detained on the scene for exhibiting signs of suspected impairment. He was later booked into the Shreveport City Jail for first-degree vehicular negligent injury.

