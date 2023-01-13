Ask the Doctor
Shreveport Councilman Grayson Boucher announces run for city marshal

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Councilman Grayson Boucher announced that he will be running for city marshal on Friday, Jan. 13 on his Facebook Page.

“It’s with great excitement that I announce my candidacy for Shreveport City Marshal this morning. The process that brought me here has been a long and prayerful one. The City of Shreveport has been on a downward spiral for decades. Crime and economics are the root of our decline. The Shreveport City Marshal’s Office is a critical part of law enforcement in our city.”

Partial statement from Boucher's Facebook

Boucher currently represents District D. Chief Deputy James Jefferson has served as interim city marshal, after the passing of Charlie Caldwell Jr.

The general election will take place on March 25.

