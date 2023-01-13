Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Natchitoches man found guilty of shooting, killing 2 people in nightclub

(Source: Gray News)
(Source: Gray News)(Gray News)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 12, a jury found a man guilty of manslaughter in connection with two deaths at a local nightspot.

The 12-person jury unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, of Natchitoches, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee’Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. They were shot and killed after an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow worked as a security guard at the club during that time, according to Caddo District Attorney’s Office.

Jurors heard that Winslow hid the gun that was covered in blood and his DNA.

Jury selection began Monday, Jan. 9 with the jury sworn in the following morning. Evidence was presented on Tuesday afternoon, all day Wednesday, and Thursday morning.

When Winslow returns to court on March 6, he faces up to 40 years in prison on each count, say officials with the D.A.’s office.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith and Amelia died after they were struck by a driver, who ran a red light while trying to...
1 woman, 1 child dead after hit-and-run wreck; suspect caught one day after running
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
The park will feature immersive themed lands, full of family-friendly attractions, interactive...
Universal to build new theme park in Texas
CPSO searching for missing man near Vivian.
CPSO: Deputies searching for 22-year-old-man near Vivian
Family members are searching for Kimberly Moore, 48.
Family of missing Bienville Parish woman speaks out

Latest News

Mudbugs hosting Military Appreciation Weekend
Mudbugs hosting Military Appreciation Weekend
Caddo organizations to host MLK Day events
Caddo organizations to host MLK Day events
Supply drive being held for Bossier Schools
Supply drive being held for Bossier Schools
Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator reports a crime drop in Caddo Parish at the end of 2022.
CPSO: Crime continued to drop in Caddo Parish according to annual crime statistics