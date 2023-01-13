Natchitoches man found guilty of shooting, killing 2 people in nightclub

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 12, a jury found a man guilty of manslaughter in connection with two deaths at a local nightspot.

The 12-person jury unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, of Natchitoches, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee’Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. They were shot and killed after an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow worked as a security guard at the club during that time, according to Caddo District Attorney’s Office.

Jurors heard that Winslow hid the gun that was covered in blood and his DNA.

Jury selection began Monday, Jan. 9 with the jury sworn in the following morning. Evidence was presented on Tuesday afternoon, all day Wednesday, and Thursday morning.

When Winslow returns to court on March 6, he faces up to 40 years in prison on each count, say officials with the D.A.’s office.

