Mild weekend ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday the 13th! It’s been a beautiful day so far across the ArkLaTex with brilliantly sunny skies all day. Highs reached the mid-50s with a bit of a breeze out of the north and west. Tonight will be the coldest night of the year so far with lows dropping to the low-30s across the region.

Tomorrow, another beautiful day is in our midst with highs in the upper-50s expected for your Saturday. Nothing to get in the way of any Mardi gras parades that will be happening in the ArkLaTex this weekend. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 30s again and we will see cloud cover increase as we head into the overnight hours.

Sunday will see warming temperatures into the upper-60s and cloudier skies. Monday, a minor chance for some rain, which some will not see. Our next weather maker will move into the ArkLaTex Wednesday and widespread showers and storms are expected that day. Still, plenty of uncertainty but the threat of severe weather is there. We will continue to update as we get closer to that day.

