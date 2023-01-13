Ask the Doctor
La. state senator joins race for governor

Senator Sharon Hewitt (Credit: Louisiana State Senate)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State Senator Sharon Hewitt is joining the Louisiana governor’s race.

Hewitt, a Republican who represents Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, and St. Tammany parishes, made the announcement on Friday, Jan. 13.

Republicans State Treasurer John Schroder and Attorney General Jeff Landry have already announced they are running for governor. Independent Hunter Lundy, a small-business owner and attorney from Lake Charles, has also announced that he is running.

Sen. Sharon Hewitt released the following statement:

