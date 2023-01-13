Ask the Doctor
Krewe of Demeter holds royal affair, Louisiana Saturday Night Grand Bal VII

KSLA’s Dominique Been will be the Master of Ceremonies
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Krewe of Demeter speaks about its Grand Bal VII, the meaning of the krewe, and the upcoming parade in Mansfield.

On Jan. 14, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Krewe of Demeter’s Grand Bal VII, Louisiana Saturday Night is being held at the Dave Means Building in Grand Cane, Louisiana. The Krewe and guests will be enjoying a formal or themed attire party with a buffet will be provided by Billy B’s Cajun Grill.

The tickets for the event are $85, or $600 for a table. If you want a bottomless cup, it’s an additional $20.

“I’ve always loved Mardi Gras and then I found the Krewe of Demeter, a small krewe but yet we are like a family, " this year’s queen, Denise Brown says about why she joined Demeter. “We get to do community things, I get to dress up.”

Despite being a small krewe, Demeter is one of the fastest growing. Only in its seventh year and it already has nearly 70 members.

The Krewe of Demeter’s parade will be held on Jan. 28, 6 p.m., and will be rolling through the streets of Mansfield, Louisiana, down Franklin Street, then right onto Sandra Phillips Boulevard, past city hall, and then will turn right on Polk Street.

Parade route for Krewe of Demeter, 2023.
Parade route for Krewe of Demeter, 2023.(krewe of demeter)
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

