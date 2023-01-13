Jury finds man guilty in death of 5-year-old Mya Patel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The man accused in the death of 5-year-old Mya Patel has been found guilty.

Joseph Lee Smith, 35, was found responsively guilty of manslaughter in the 2021 slaying. He was also found guilty-as-charged on separate charges of aggravated battery and obstruction of justice.

The jury heard that on March 20, 2021, Smith got into an altercation with another man in the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel on Monkhouse Drive. The motel was owned and operated by Vimal and Snehal Patel at the time. They lived in a ground-floor unit with Mya and a younger sibling.

During the altercation, Smith struck the other man with a 9-mm handgun, which fired. The bullet missed the man and went into the room and struck Mya in the head before grazing Snehal. Mya died from her wound on March 23, 2021.

When Smith returns to court on Feb. 27, he faces a prison sentence of up to 40 years at hard labor for the manslaughter conviction. He faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine up to $5,000 for the aggravated battery conviction and up to 40 years in prison and/or a fine up to $100,000 for the obstruction conviction.

