Henderson County Sheriff: Man wanted to make 14-year-old his wife

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested after he traveled to Athens to pick up a juvenile to make her his wife.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Thursday, Henderson County Crimes Against Children Investigators received information in reference to a man coming to Athens to pick up a 14-year-old juvenile to make her his wife.

The sheriff’s office said the man instructed the girl where to go and he would come into the store and pick her up. Investigators set up surveillance on the location and observed the man later identified as Joseph Melton arrive at the store and go directly to the bathroom where he instructed the girl to be. He was immediately arrested at time.

A search of his vehicle was conducted and Investigators located a 9mm pistol and marijuana inside the vehicle.

Melton was arrested for enticing a child, delivery of marijuana to a minor and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was transported to the Henderson County Jail.

