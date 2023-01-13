Ask the Doctor
Furry Friends Friday: Nola and Bourbon let the good times roll with KSLA

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS) brings two adorable Louisiana puppers to meet KSLA’s Biskie Duncan and Meteorologist Matt Jones.

On Jan, 13, little girl Nola and her brother Bourbon visit KSLA’s Cafe and bring the good times with them. Both pups are looking for a new home to bring joy to.

Bourbon
Bourbon(caddo parish animal services)
Nola
Nola(caddo parish animal services)

The two pups are from a whole litter of Louisiana Mardi Gras terrier-mix pups looking for homes, you can find the whole list here http://www.caddo.org/343/Dogs-for-Adoption. Accordingly, they have three different litters of pups so there is plenty to choose from.

All the puppies are microchipped and up-to-date on their vaccines and the adoption fee is only $25.

If you would like to meet more Nola and Gumbo or other furry friends, visit CPAS at 1500 Monty Street, Shreveport. If you are wanting to adopt, CPAS encourages you to bring your dog to meet and greet to make sure everyone gets along!

