Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Farmer dies after getting trapped in grain bin, officials say

A farmer died after he got stuck in a grain bin like this one Thursday afternoon in Indiana,...
A farmer died after he got stuck in a grain bin like this one Thursday afternoon in Indiana, officials said.(witmerphotography/Getty Images via Canva)
By Jill Lyman and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – A farmer died after he got stuck in a grain bin Thursday afternoon in Indiana, officials said.

According to the Black Township Fire & Rescue, crews were called to a farm in Mount Vernon shortly after 1 p.m. and were on the scene for nearly five hours.

Fire officials confirmed the farmer died, despite several agencies’ efforts to save him.

“The outcome of this event was not what everyone was hoping for, but no one gave up trying to do everything they could to help someone in need. We continue to pray for everyone involved,” Black Township Fire & Rescue wrote in a Facebook post.

WFIE reports the coroner identified the farmer killed as 74-year-old Steven Grabert.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing man near Vivian.
CPSO: Deputies searching for 22-year-old-man near Vivian
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Dalton Robinson, 25
Elderly man found dead under suspicious circumstances; grandson arrested as suspect
Shreveport police say seized a shotgun, a stolen rifle and two other rifles, three pistols, a...
Operation nets drugs, guns and an arrest
Faith and Amelia died after they were struck by a driver, who ran a red light while trying to...
1 woman, 1 child dead after hit-and-run wreck; suspect caught one day after running

Latest News

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, center, meets with supporters outside a vacation...
Brazilian prosecutors request Bolsonaro probe for inciting riot
Dalton Robinson, 25
Elderly man found dead, wounded by hatchet; grandson arrested as suspect
Senator Sharon Hewitt (Credit: Louisiana State Senate)
La. state senator joins race for governor
This year marks 150 years since the first city lot was sold in Texarkana.
Texarkana committee plans for yearlong Sesquicentennial celebration
The community held a vigil Monday for a teacher allegedly shot by a 6-year-old student.
School searched 1st-grader’s backpack before teacher shot