Carthage High coach leads Bulldogs to 9th state championship

By Epiphany La'Sha
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Carthage High School just won their ninth state championship! The man behind the team, Coach Scott Surratt, led the Bulldogs through an undefeated season, 16-0.

After 16 years and 9 titles, Surratt’s goal is to win one more.

“We’re excited about what we’ve done and we’re still celebrating and enjoying this last one, but yea our goal would be this next ring and that’s number 10.”

Originally from Linden, Texas, Surratt says it was a match up in Texarkana, Texas led him to Carthage. He saw potential in the team prior to getting hired on in 2007, and ran with his gut instinct.

“We hadn’t won an out right district championship in 15 years and we won the first district championship my first year. Our goal changed from winning a district championship, to playing on Thanksgiving, and obviously we won in 2008 and so that bar changed to winning it every year.”

Surratt says the culture around campus has shifted in a positive way.

“With God’s grace, everything laid out perfect. We had a lot a really good athletes, brought some really good coaches in.”

Three of those coaches stuck by his side since the beginning.

“When we got here 16 years ago, if you handed me a notepad and said write down your wildest expectations and dreams, there’s no way I could’ve done it justice,” said Coach Mike Morgan.

“It’s his leadership, he always pushes us as coaches to do our very best and try to be the best coach on staff, and that trickles down into our players,” said Coach Ryan Marion.

“Our kids get here in the 7th grade and they automatically don’t want to let the other groups down, so they automatically step on the football field every night thinking they are going to win,” said Coach Paul Bishop.

After 16 seasons, Surratt is 206-29, with a playoff record of 71-7. He says he has no secret to winning, and just tries to play good football.

“Have fun, but to have fun we know we gotta win. You can do both,” said Surratt.

The Bulldog’s championship years include 2008, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022.

