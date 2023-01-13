Caddo Commission selects interim District 8 Commissioner

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 12, the Caddo Commission welcomed a new member among their ranks.

The commission selected Ronald Cothran to serve as interim commissioner for District 8. The District 8 seat once belonged to former commissioner Jim Taliaferro, who now serves on the Shreveport city council.

Cothran said he looks forward to working for his district.

“One of the things I want to do is to make everyone, everyone in District 8, regardless of your socioeconomic position, regardless of your party affiliation. I want everybody to be represented,” Cothran said.

He goes on to share his plans for the district.

“The biggest plan that I have is meeting the people in district 8. We all know district 8 is predominantly a republican district, [but] that doesn’t bother me because one thing I believe is that Shreveport is at a point now where if you do the right thing, you can get elected, re-elected and people are willing to try new things,” the interim commissioner said.

The commission also voted to call for a special election to fill the District 8 seat later this year. It will take place during the general election.

“Being that the position is over a year, there will be an election in October to fulfill that year and then there’s another election for the end of the term, so it’ll be on the ballot twice,” Lyndon B. Johnson, District 2 Caddo Commissioner, said.

Cothran said his constituents can expect him to be engaged in the community.

“The first thing they can expect from me is to hear phone calls, knocking on their doors, attending meetings that they have, and also attending church events as well, so they can get to know me. I can get to know them and also share with them some of the things that happened with the district and what happens with the commissioners period,” Cothran said.

The next Caddo Commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 20 at 3:30 p.m.

