Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Bossier police looking for attempted murder suspect

Xavier Reese, 20.
Xavier Reese, 20.(Bossier City Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is asking for help in finding a man wanted for attempted first-degree murder.

Xavier Reese, 20, is wanted for two counts of attempted first-degree murder, in addition to other charges, in connection to a shooting that happened on Dec. 14, 2022.

Officials say Reese is from Bossier, but is known to have relatives in east Texas.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Detective Jason Warren at (318) 741-8642 or Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing man near Vivian.
CPSO: Deputies searching for 22-year-old-man near Vivian
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Dalton Robinson, 25
Elderly man found dead under suspicious circumstances; grandson arrested as suspect
Shreveport police say seized a shotgun, a stolen rifle and two other rifles, three pistols, a...
Operation nets drugs, guns and an arrest
1 woman, 1 child dead after hit-and-run wreck; suspect caught one day after running

Latest News

Shreveport Councilman Grayson Boucher
Shreveport Councilman Grayson Boucher announces run for city marshal
Raw surveillance footage
Raw footage of break-in suspect
Coach Scott Surratt
Carthage High coach leads Bulldogs to 9th state championship
Break-in and fire set at WoGM.
Word of God Ministries broken into; suspect attempts to start fire