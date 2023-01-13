Bossier police looking for attempted murder suspect

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is asking for help in finding a man wanted for attempted first-degree murder.

Xavier Reese, 20, is wanted for two counts of attempted first-degree murder, in addition to other charges, in connection to a shooting that happened on Dec. 14, 2022.

Officials say Reese is from Bossier, but is known to have relatives in east Texas.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Detective Jason Warren at (318) 741-8642 or Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

