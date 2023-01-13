Ask the Doctor
Background of man who killed mother, daughter in hit-and-run; history of 13 serious charges, multiple arrests

Terrance Dangerfield has faced 13 charges and 5 arrests in recent years.
Terrance Dangerfield, 25, took the lives of a mother and daughter in a hit-and-run.
By Stacey Cameron
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a day of being on the run, Terrance Dangerfield was captured by Shreveport police in connection with the deadly hit-and-run of Faith Alexander, 31, and her four-year-old daughter Amelia Ellis.

KSLA Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron is looking into Terrance Dangerfield’s past, namely the near dozen very serious charges against him in recent years, along with a host of dismissals and very little time spent behind bars.

Searching Caddo Parish court records, KSLA uncovered Dangerfield was arrested at least 5 times since 2015.

Dangerfield faced 13 different charges, including indictments for resisting arrest, obstructions of justice, drugs, firearms, and attempted second-degree murder. Despite the charges, the office of District Attorney James Stewart dismissed 10 of them against Dangerfield in exchange for plea deals.

In Feb. 2018, Dangerfield pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice. His charge of resisting arrest, illegal use of weapons, and attempted murder went away. Despite a three-year sentence, he was out of jail 11 months later, getting credit for time already served.

Then in August of 2019, he pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana, which followed a second drug charge getting dropped.

Finally, in June of 2021, Dangerfield pled guilty to illegally carrying a firearm while in possession of drugs. He then had another set of drug and weapons charges dismissed. He was sentenced to 5 years hard labor, but 19 months later, he wasn’t in prison anymore.

Then on Tuesday, Jan. 10, he allegedly ran from police and caused the deaths of a young woman and her daughter in a deadly hit-and-run.

CPSO: Deputies searching for 22-year-old-man near Vivian
