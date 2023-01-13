Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Author of ‘The Krewe of Barkus & Meoux’ speaks on inspiration for book

By Daffney Dawson and Biskie Duncan
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mardi Gras season is in full swing, and the festivities go beyond the parties and parades.

Children’s book author Lindsay “Bones” Cordero sat down with KSLA News 12 on Friday, Jan. 13 to talk about her newest book, “The Krewe of Barkus and Meoux.”

"The Krewe of Barkus & Meoux" by Lindsay "Bones" Cordero.
"The Krewe of Barkus & Meoux" by Lindsay "Bones" Cordero.(KSLA)

Cordero both wrote and illustrated this book that is based on the Shreveport Mardi Gras Krewe Barkus & Meoux!

“There are so many people that care about the welfare of animals and raising money and volunteering to be able to contribute in that capacity in the community. I absolutely love that. I love cats and dogs so much, cats are my most favorite. I just wanted to give back in a way and elevate and celebrate that element of our culture here in northwest Louisiana.”

If you’d like to get your hands on a book, Cordero is hosting a signing at the Barnes and Noble on Youree Drive from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing man near Vivian.
CPSO: Deputies searching for 22-year-old-man near Vivian
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
An elderly man was found dead under suspicious circumstances.
Elderly man found dead under suspicious circumstances
Faith and Amelia died after they were struck by a driver, who ran a red light while trying to...
1 woman, 1 child dead after hit-and-run wreck; suspect caught one day after running
Shreveport police say seized a shotgun, a stolen rifle and two other rifles, three pistols, a...
Operation nets drugs, guns and an arrest

Latest News

Krewe of Demeter holding Grand Bal Saturday
Krewe of Demeter holds royal affair, Louisiana Saturday Night Grand Bal VII
Mardi Gras Safety
Mardi Gras Safety
Krewe of Demeter king, co-captain talk about 2023 Carnival season
Krewe of Demeter king, co-captain talk about 2023 Carnival season
Krewe of Sobek celebrates 20 years