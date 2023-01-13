Author of ‘The Krewe of Barkus & Meoux’ speaks on inspiration for book

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mardi Gras season is in full swing, and the festivities go beyond the parties and parades.

Children’s book author Lindsay “Bones” Cordero sat down with KSLA News 12 on Friday, Jan. 13 to talk about her newest book, “The Krewe of Barkus and Meoux.”

"The Krewe of Barkus & Meoux" by Lindsay "Bones" Cordero. (KSLA)

Cordero both wrote and illustrated this book that is based on the Shreveport Mardi Gras Krewe Barkus & Meoux!

“There are so many people that care about the welfare of animals and raising money and volunteering to be able to contribute in that capacity in the community. I absolutely love that. I love cats and dogs so much, cats are my most favorite. I just wanted to give back in a way and elevate and celebrate that element of our culture here in northwest Louisiana.”

If you’d like to get your hands on a book, Cordero is hosting a signing at the Barnes and Noble on Youree Drive from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14!

