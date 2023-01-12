Ask the Doctor
Worker rescued after being trapped in trench for more than 8 hours

***VIDEO HAS NO SOUND*** A man was rescued in Allentown, Pennsylvania after he became trapped in a trench collapse for more than eight hours. (Source: WPVI)
By WPVI staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) – A man was rescued in Allentown, Pennsylvania after he became trapped in a trench collapse for more than eight hours.

Officials say two men were working when the trench collapsed around 2 p.m. Wednesday. One worker made it out, but the other became trapped in dirt up to his neck.

Crews worked for hours to free the man, and he was finally pulled to safety at 10:18 p.m.

It’s unclear if he suffered any injuries, but officials said he was taken to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital to be evaluated.

