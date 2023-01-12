Turning much cooler today behind a strong front

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A strong cold front is quickly pushing east of the ArkLaTex this morning and behind it, much cooler air is on the way in! High temperatures for the day have already been reached in many areas with readings in the 50s by this afternoon. Gusty northwest winds at 20-30 mph will make it feel even cooler at times. Hold onto your hats today and it might be a good idea to pack along the jackets as well.

Heading into tonight, it gets even colder with temperatures plunging into the 30s but feeling colder at times with the breeze.

For Friday, we’ll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day but it will stay cool with highs only in the 50s and overnight temperatures falling below freezing in many areas!

This weekend is looking fantastic with plenty of sunshine on Saturday and highs close to 60. More clouds arrive Sunday and it will start to turn warmer with a south breeze. Highs should be close to 70 to round out the weekend.

Looking ahead to next week, the warming trend continues with highs well into the 70s from Monday through Wednesday. A weak system could bring some showers on Monday but a much stronger system has the potential to bring widespread storms and severe weather by the middle of next week.

