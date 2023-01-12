Testimony starts in trial of Mya Patel’s accused killer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Testimony began Wednesday in two high-profile homicide cases in Caddo District Court.

In one case, 35-year-old Joseph Lee Smith, of Shreveport, is on trial on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Mya Vimal Patel.

The 5-year-old girl died in March 2021 after having been struck by a stray bullet while playing near a window in a hotel room at the Super 8 on Monkhouse Drive in Shreveport.

Prosecutors say the bullet came from a gun Smith fired at another man during an argument in the hotel parking lot.

On Wednesday, prosecutors called Smith’s girlfriend to the stand. She testified that she drove Smith away from the homicide scene and helped him record a video on Facebook saying he was sorry and didn’t mean to shoot and hurt Patel.

Man charged in Mya Patel's death; girlfriend testified on the stand

In the other case, 27-year-old Trevarious Letren Winslow, of Natchitoches, faces two charges of second-degree murder for a double homicide outside a Shreveport nightclub in 2019.

Prosecutors allege that Winslow fatally shot 29-year-old Lee’Jerryius Baines and 22-year-old Chasmine Walters, both of Shreveport, during a fight at the bar.

On Wednesday, jurors heard testimony from a forensic expert who ran ballistics tests on a gun found at the scene. Those tests, the expert said, match the firearm to the murder weapon.

Both cases could wrap up as soon as Friday.

