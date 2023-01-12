Shreveport Mugbugs gear up for Military Appreciation weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With Military Appreciation weekend coming up, the Shreveport hockey team, Mudbugs is getting ready for its big traditional weekend.

On Jan. 13 and 14, at 7:11 p.m., the Mudbugs cannot wait to honor those who have served our country during two games this weekend against the Oklahoma Warriors at the George’s Pond, Hirsch Coliseum, 3207 Pershing Boulevard.

Mudbugs Coach Jason “Soupy” Campbell tells us what this weekend means to the Mudbugs.

“Barksdale is just a huge base and my time here since ‘99. I’ve met so many great families that have come and gone, but you know while they are here they really back their community,” says Campbell about military families from Barksdale Airforce Base. " For them to just have free tickets and to be able to come out and enjoy themselves for a little while, it’s a great opportunity for us for us to provide that and to give back to the community.”

Aside from hockey, many events will be happening during the games such as contests and fun activities.

If you are interested in attending the games this weekend, you better hurry because seats are running out, visit tickets.georgespond34.com or call 318-636-7094.

Also, check out the Mudbug’s future games and entertaining weekends at https://www.mudbugshockey.com/.

