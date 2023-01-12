Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Shreveport Mugbugs gear up for Military Appreciation weekend

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With Military Appreciation weekend coming up, the Shreveport hockey team, Mudbugs is getting ready for its big traditional weekend.

On Jan. 13 and 14, at 7:11 p.m., the Mudbugs cannot wait to honor those who have served our country during two games this weekend against the Oklahoma Warriors at the George’s Pond, Hirsch Coliseum, 3207 Pershing Boulevard.

Mudbugs Coach Jason “Soupy” Campbell tells us what this weekend means to the Mudbugs.

“Barksdale is just a huge base and my time here since ‘99. I’ve met so many great families that have come and gone, but you know while they are here they really back their community,” says Campbell about military families from Barksdale Airforce Base. " For them to just have free tickets and to be able to come out and enjoy themselves for a little while, it’s a great opportunity for us for us to provide that and to give back to the community.”

Aside from hockey, many events will be happening during the games such as contests and fun activities.

If you are interested in attending the games this weekend, you better hurry because seats are running out, visit tickets.georgespond34.com or call 318-636-7094.

Also, check out the Mudbug’s future games and entertaining weekends at https://www.mudbugshockey.com/.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25 units arrived at the scene.
1 woman, 1 child dead after hit-and-run wreck; suspect caught one day after running
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
The park will feature immersive themed lands, full of family-friendly attractions, interactive...
Universal to build new theme park in Texas
Family members are searching for Kimberly Moore, 48.
Family of missing Bienville Parish woman speaks out
Miller County Sheriff's Office
MCSO: Vehicle crashes into bayou after escaping high-speed chase

Latest News

School supply drive to be held for Bossier Parish students, teachers
Bossier school supply drive held by Dilla's
Supply drive for Bossier Schools being held by Dilla's, Bossier Chamber of Commerce
Krewe of Sobek celebrates 20 years
Thanks to the Ring The Bell For Our Children fundraiser, many Keithville children had a happy...
More than $15,000 raised for Keithville tornado victims during fundraiser