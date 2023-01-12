School supply drive to be held for Bossier Parish students, teachers

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - As the new semester begins for many students in the ArkLaTex, school supplies are in need of replenishing.

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a school supply drive for Bossier Schools to help students and teachers.

“The school system, that’s our future workforce. We are all about organic growth and building the business community, meaning that we want to educate and have a great education for our children and families here at home. We want them to have pride in their community,” said Lisa Johnson, president of Bossier Chamber of Commerce.

Dillas Quesadillas will be partnering with the chamber to hold the event.

“That’s one thing that really drives this company. Community involvement, just being out doing things, just giving back to the place, that really just allows us to be in business. Without the community, we really don’t have anything,” said Chad Beall, general manager at Dillas.

You can donate from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 and Friday, Jan. 13 at the Dillas Quesadillas on Airline Drive.

Requested supplies:

Dry-erase markers

White board cleaner

#2 pencils

Mechanical pencils

Blue and black pens

Highlighters

Large pink erasers

3-ring binders

Pocket folders with tabs

Multiple subject notebooks

Composition notebooks

Loose leaf paper (wide and college ruled)

Index cards

Kleenex

Paper towels Clorox wipes

Colored pencils

Colored markers

Watercolor paints

Headphones and ear buds

