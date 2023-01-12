Ask the Doctor
Operation nets drugs, guns and an arrest

Shreveport police say seized a shotgun, a stolen rifle and two other rifles, three pistols, a half-liter of codeine, multiple doses of Alprazolam and undisclosed amounts of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamines when they conducted an investigation in the 2300 block of Jamison Street that continued to two storage units in the 5500 block of Jefferson Paige Road.(Source: Shreveport Police Department)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police seized a stolen rifle, a half dozen more guns and various amounts of six different drugs when they arrested a Shreveport man.

Members of Shreveport Police Department’s Office of Special Investigations conducted an investigation in the 2300 block of Jamison Street that continued to two storage units in the 5500 block of Jefferson Paige Road.

They found a shotgun, the stolen rifle and two other rifles, three pistols, a half-liter of codeine, multiple doses of Alprazolam and undisclosed amounts of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamines.

Police arrested 40-year-old Marcus Antonio Thomas at 5:35 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6 and booked him into the Shreveport City Jail at 6:40 a.m. the same day. He later was transferred to Caddo Correctional Center, where he was booked at 9:02 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Thomas remains in custody there.

Marcus Antonio Thomas, 40, of Shreveport
Marcus Antonio Thomas, 40, of Shreveport(Source: Shreveport Police Department)

He is charged with one count each of:

  • possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) with intent to distribute,
  • possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute,
  • possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute,
  • possession of powder cocaine with intent to distribute,
  • possession of codeine with intent to distribute,
  • possession of Alprazolam with intent to distribute,
  • possession of a stolen firearm,
  • possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, and,
  • possession of a firearm with a CDS.

His bonds total $295,000.

