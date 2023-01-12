Manhunt underway as Carthage ISD goes under soft lockdown

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage ISD confirms soft lockdowns are in place at all campuses due to an ongoing manhunt.

Police are searching for a suspect that bailed out of a vehicle being chased. The vehicle was eventually stopped on US Highway 59 South, where the driver was taken into custody.

Police in Carthage remain on the hunt for the occupant who bailed. It is not known why the suspects evaded authorities.

A school district spokesperson says guardians are in place to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The pursuit first started in Nacogdoches County, according to Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton.

The chase later entered Panola County after briefly going through Rusk County. Spike strips were placed at SH 315 and the Carthage loop

A second set of was placed at another location, where Clinton said the driver attempted to swerve and hit a deputy constable. The deputy constable fired rounds at the vehicle and blew a tire out.

Two suspects exited the vehicle in Carthage. One was captured, while another suspect remains on the run. The vehicle came to a stop about 10 miles from the Shelby County line on US 59.

Three suitcases full of prescription narcotics were found in the vehicle. The suspect still being looked for is not believed to be dangerous.

