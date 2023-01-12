Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Girl finds giant megalodon tooth at Maryland state park

Molly Sampson, 9 years old, found a prehistoric megalodon tooth while fossil hunting at a...
Molly Sampson, 9 years old, found a prehistoric megalodon tooth while fossil hunting at a Maryland state park.(Alicia Sampson via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLOMONS, Md. (CNN) - A 9-year-old girl was fossil hunting with her family in Maryland when she made an impressive find: a massive, prehistoric shark tooth.

Molly Sampson discovered the megalodon tooth in the water at Calvert Cliffs State Park.

The 15-million-year-old tooth is five inches long, the size of Molly’s hand.

Experts say it likely belonged to a shark nearly 50 feet long, almost the size of a semi-truck trailer.

Molly has been looking for a meg-tooth like this for a while. She said she wants to be a paleontologist and knows all about megalodon sharks, which became extinct millions of years ago.

Now, Molly said she will add the priceless find to her collection of more than 400 shark teeth.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25 units arrived at the scene.
1 woman, 1 child dead after hit-and-run wreck; suspect caught one day after running
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
The park will feature immersive themed lands, full of family-friendly attractions, interactive...
Universal to build new theme park in Texas
Family members are searching for Kimberly Moore, 48.
Family of missing Bienville Parish woman speaks out
Miller County Sheriff's Office
MCSO: Vehicle crashes into bayou after escaping high-speed chase

Latest News

Mudbugs hosting Military Appreciation Weekend
Mudbugs hosting Military Appreciation Weekend
Caddo organizations to host MLK Day events
Caddo organizations to host MLK Day events
Supply drive being held for Bossier Schools
Supply drive being held for Bossier Schools
FILE - President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine...
US inflation eased again to 6.5% over the past 12 months
FILE - President Joe Biden walks from Marine One towards the Oval Office on the South Lawn of...
White House: Classified documents found at Biden’s home