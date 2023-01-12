Father of fatally shot Vivian teen speaks out

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Corterion Collins was shot and killed after an altercation with a group of people on Dec. 29, 2022, and now his father is speaking about the tragic loss.

Collins was a 17-year-old senior at North Caddo High School.

Cortez Collins is a police officer with the Vivian Police Department, so he was used to responding to fatal incidents, but he never thought it’d be his own son.

“Nobody wants to lose a child. Being in that line of work, this is stuff I see a lot. Never thought in a million years that I would see my son on a gurney, or never think that I would have to close the casket on my son, and that be the last time I see him until the rapture,” said Collins.

Two juveniles and an adult were arrested.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.