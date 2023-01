SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 12, Shreveport Police Department was called to a house on the 400 block of Washington Street.

An elderly man was found dead under suspicious circumstances. (KSLA)

An elderly man, possibly in his 70s, was found dead by a relative around 12 p.m.

Details on the man’s death have not been released by police yet, but they are saying it’s suspicious.

This is a developing story.

