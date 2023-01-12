CPSO: Deputies searching for 22-year-old-man near Vivian

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A reportedly very private 22-year-old man is possibly missing and lost near his home near Vivian.

On the morning of Jan. 11, a 22-year-old man was reported missing to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) around 8 a.m. He has not been since 1 a.m.

Accordingly, the only traces of him at this time is a footprint found near his home, his shoes were found inside so he may be barefoot.

Deputies describe the man as being a very private person who likes to explore.

CPSO searching for missing man near Vivian. (ksla)

CPSO assumes he may be lost. The search is being done by air and ground, K9, and with wildlife and fishery specialists.

The man’s phone has pinged a location over a four-mile radius.

The search will continue until all options are exhausted.

