CPSO: Crime continued to drop in Caddo Parish according to annual crime statistics

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to a report released by Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator, crime continued to drop in Caddo Parish during 2022.

On Jan. 10, a statistics report on crime in Caddo Parish (Not including Shreveport and incorporated areas) was released by Sheriff Steve Prator’s Office. Accordingly, annual year-to-year comparisons continually show decreases every year except for a less than one percent increase in 2007. No percentage change was reported in 2012 and 2015.

2022 Caddo Parish end-of-year crime statistics (KSLA)

“I am very proud of the brave men and women of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and the way they engage with the citizens. This creates an ideal partnership, and the result is that our crime numbers continue to fall,” Sheriff Steve Prator said in reference to the crime decrease.

The end-of-the-year statistics for 2022 compared to 2021 showed an overall five percent drop in violent crime. Reportedly, there were fewer homicides, rapes, robberies, and domestic abuse batteries. Yet there was a slight increase in simple assaults and aggravated burglaries.

The report also states that property crimes overall dropped 13%, largely due to a 26% decrease in burglaries, but a slight increase in theft from buildings. Still, thefts in general were reportedly lower.

Other crimes such as intimidation and interference with school operations decreased by 22% over the past year.

