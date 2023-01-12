Ask the Doctor
A cold night ahead of us; we stay cool through Saturday

By Austin Evans
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! It is much cooler today across the ArkLaTex. Windy conditions have set in and there is a Wind Advisory in place until 6:00 this evening. Gusts over 30 miles per hour are definitely possible and it will likely still be windy going into the late hours. Tonight, lows will drop to the 30s with clear skies. The cold front will have moved entirely through, bringing dry air behind it.

Tomorrow, sunny skies are expected all day with highs in the mid and upper-50s. Not much else is expected for your Friday. It will be a nice, average January day in the ArkLaTex as the highs are usually in the upper-50s around this time of year. Tomorrow is the demon’s day, Friday the 13th, but that is likely the only thing to worry about. Tomorrow night, lows will drop to the 30s again, some folks will see freezing conditions so I hope you still have the jackets handy.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it is a tale of two different days. Saturday will see plenty of sunshine but will remain mildly cool with highs in the upper-50s and low-60s. Sunday, more cloud cover is expected with warming highs in the upper-60s. There are rain chances moving in on Monday as we rise back into the 70s this coming week. Our next weather maker, which Matt gave you the first alert on this morning, will move in Wednesday of next week bringing chances of showers and storms once again to the ArkLaTex.

