Carthage ISD campuses on soft lockdown due to nearby police search

CARTHAGE, Texas (KSLA) - According to Carthage ISD, all campuses are in a soft lockdown status due to a police search for a suspect near Baker Koonce Intermediate.

Officials say students and staff aren’t believed to be in danger. Campus and district administrators will be visible during this time, and student movement will be limited.

This is an ongoing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

