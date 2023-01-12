Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Carthage ISD campuses on soft lockdown due to nearby police search

Carthage ISD
Carthage ISD
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Texas (KSLA) - According to Carthage ISD, all campuses are in a soft lockdown status due to a police search for a suspect near Baker Koonce Intermediate.

Officials say students and staff aren’t believed to be in danger. Campus and district administrators will be visible during this time, and student movement will be limited.

This is an ongoing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25 units arrived at the scene.
1 woman, 1 child dead after hit-and-run wreck; suspect caught one day after running
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
The park will feature immersive themed lands, full of family-friendly attractions, interactive...
Universal to build new theme park in Texas
Family members are searching for Kimberly Moore, 48.
Family of missing Bienville Parish woman speaks out
Miller County Sheriff's Office
MCSO: Vehicle crashes into bayou after escaping high-speed chase

Latest News

Mudbugs hosting Military Appreciation Weekend
Mudbugs hosting Military Appreciation Weekend
Caddo organizations to host MLK Day events
Caddo organizations to host MLK Day events
Supply drive being held for Bossier Schools
Supply drive being held for Bossier Schools
Caddo organizations to host MLK Day events
2-day event to honor life & legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.