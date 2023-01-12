Bossier School Supply Drive being held by Dillas, Bossier Chamber of Commerce

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Dillas Quesadillas and the Bossier Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring a school supply drive for Bossier City schools.

On Jan. 12 and 13, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Dillas Quesadillas, located at 2035 Airline Drive, Bossier City, will be accepting school supply donations.

Requested supplies:

Dry erase markers

Expo whiteboard cleaner

#2 pencils

Mechanical pencils

Blue and black pens

Highlighters

Large pink erasers

3-ring binders (all sizes up to 3″)

Pocket folders (with tabs)

Multiple subject notebooks

Composition notebooks

Loose leaf paper ( college and wide ruled)

Index cards

Kleenex

Paper towels

Clorox Wipes

Colored pencils

Colored markers

Watercolor paints

Headphones and earbuds

