Bossier School Supply Drive being held by Dillas, Bossier Chamber of Commerce

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Dillas Quesadillas and the Bossier Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring a school supply drive for Bossier City schools.

On Jan. 12 and 13, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Dillas Quesadillas, located at 2035 Airline Drive, Bossier City, will be accepting school supply donations.

Requested supplies:

  • Dry erase markers
  • Expo whiteboard cleaner
  • #2 pencils
  • Mechanical pencils
  • Blue and black pens
  • Highlighters
  • Large pink erasers
  • 3-ring binders (all sizes up to 3″)
  • Pocket folders (with tabs)
  • Multiple subject notebooks
  • Composition notebooks
  • Loose leaf paper ( college and wide ruled)
  • Index cards
  • Kleenex
  • Paper towels
  • Clorox Wipes
  • Colored pencils
  • Colored markers
  • Watercolor paints
  • Headphones and earbuds

