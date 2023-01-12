Bossier School Supply Drive being held by Dillas, Bossier Chamber of Commerce
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Dillas Quesadillas and the Bossier Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring a school supply drive for Bossier City schools.
On Jan. 12 and 13, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Dillas Quesadillas, located at 2035 Airline Drive, Bossier City, will be accepting school supply donations.
Requested supplies:
- Dry erase markers
- Expo whiteboard cleaner
- #2 pencils
- Mechanical pencils
- Blue and black pens
- Highlighters
- Large pink erasers
- 3-ring binders (all sizes up to 3″)
- Pocket folders (with tabs)
- Multiple subject notebooks
- Composition notebooks
- Loose leaf paper ( college and wide ruled)
- Index cards
- Kleenex
- Paper towels
- Clorox Wipes
- Colored pencils
- Colored markers
- Watercolor paints
- Headphones and earbuds
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.