Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Bengal tiger cub found in dog crate during shooting investigation, police say

Albuquerque police found a Bengal tiger cub inside a home while investigating a shooting. (SOURCE: NEW MEXICO DEPARTMENT OF GAME AND FISH)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Police in New Mexico rescued a Bengal tiger found during a shooting investigation on Tuesday.

The Albuquerque Police Department said officers responded to a call for gunshots fired around 2:15 p.m. While the officers were on the way to the location, someone reported a person had been shot. The responding officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg when they arrived.

Officers said an additional gunshot was heard at the scene coming from a nearby mobile home. When they investigated, they said they found Kevin Gerardo Vargas Mercado armed with a handgun and took him into custody.

A trail of blood was found leading to another trailer in the area, according to police. Officers said they entered the trailer, but instead of finding a wounded person, they said they found a Bengal tiger cub in a dog crate.

A warrant was issued, and the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish came to pick up the tiger.

Upon investigation, officials determined the gunshot victim was standing outside the mobile home and was struck by a stray bullet.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25 units arrived at the scene.
1 woman, 1 child dead after hit-and-run wreck; suspect caught one day after running
The Shreveport motorist who took an anti-Semitic banner down off an Interstate 20 overpass Jan....
Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass
Shreveport man arrested for allegedly molesting a young child
Michael Lafitte
Former Shreveport NAACP president files lawsuit over allegations
Wreck on Stateline Ave. in Texarkana.
2 dead after fiery crash in Texarkana

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Krewe of Sobek celebrates 20 years
INTERVIEW: Krewe of Sobek celebrates 20 years
Caddo Parish School raises $15K for Keithville students
Caddo Parish School raises $15K for Keithville students
More storms are expected in California over the next week, as residents struggle to clean up...
Storm-weary Californians clean up, brace for another torrent
One male was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Vivian on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
Victim’s name released; 2 teens, 1 adult arrested for deadly shooting in Vivian
FILE - Additional documents believed to be classified were reportedly found by President Joe...
More classified documents found by Biden’s legal team, reports say