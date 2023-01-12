Ask the Doctor
BCPD searching for teen that ran away from home on New Year’s Eve

By Amia Lewis
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a teenage girl who ran away from her home.

On Dec. 31, 2022, Mariah Venious, 16, left the Cloverdale Apartments in the 2200 block of Shed Road in Bossier City. She is currently 6 to 7 months pregnant and is known to frequent the Shreveport area.

Venious is a black female that’s 5′8″ in height and weighs 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Mariah Venious, 16, ran away from her home in Bossier City.
Mariah Venious, 16, ran away from her home in Bossier City.(BCPD)

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web. All tips will remain anonymous.

