2-day event to honor life & legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Dr. E. Edward Jones Baptist Ministers Fellowship, along with Caddo Parish, are gearing up to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The event will take place over two days, featuring music, keynote speakers and visual arts that showcase talented Caddo students.

Pastor Jimmie Gibson sat down with KSLA on Thursday, Jan. 12 to discuss the inspiration for the events.

“We just felt it was necessary to do something of this magnitude to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King.”

The MLK Day Service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. at the Morning Star Baptist Church. Two featured speakers will include Admiral Barry C. Black, 62nd Chaplain of the U.S. Senate, and Kim Burrell, Grammy-nominated recording artist and NAACP Image Award-Winning Artist.

MLK Dream Day will take place on Monday, Jan. 16. This event with Caddo Parish Schools will be an art, music, and literacy festival for youth. It will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Riverview Hall.

