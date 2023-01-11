Shreveport moves to add cameras to its real-time crime center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Crime was a big topic during the Shreveport City Council’s first regular meeting of the new year.

Council members unanimously passed an emergency ordinance to add more cameras to track crime.

The proposal brought forward by Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor implores Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux to hire a contractor to install cameras throughout the city but in high-crime areas first.

“We want to make sure that we start it in those areas of need first and migrate through the city because when you have crime in those particular areas where individuals are afraid to speak from the fear of retaliation, they need support as well,” Taylor said.

Residents like Rudolph Glass Jr. agree with Taylor’s plan. “It would help with the high-crime areas. As well as the crime won’t move from one place to another one.”

Councilman Grayson Boucher, who represents District D, said the ordinance would help fight crime in the city. “We have a huge crime problem in Shreveport. We were down on murders in Shreveport. However, there’s a lot of violence in the city.

“Anything that we can give the Police Department that’s another tool in their tool belt to be able to do to keep our citizens safe, we need to expedite it.”

Taylor said if executed, the ordinance would enhance the real-time crime center and help combat crime.

“When we talk about economic development, growth or just safety, in general, crime affects us all,” she said. “So having this additional set of eyes for the protection of those that may be afraid to come forward and say anything in the fear of retaliation. I want to make sure that our citizens feel safe in all walks of life.”

There’s no timeline of when the cameras will go up, but council members are hoping as soon as possible.

Below is Taylor’s emergency resolution seeking more cameras for the real-time crime center:

