Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Over $15k raised for Keithville tornado victims during fundraiser

Big thanks given to community, churches, business owners
By Brittney Hazelton and Epiphany La'Sha
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Students who were hard hit by the tornado on Dec. 13 were given a happy Christmas despite the tornado’s destruction.

On Dec. 19, the event, Ring the Bell For Our Children fundraiser raised over $15,000 in four days’ time to help 44 children affected by the devastating storms of Dec. 13 in Keithville. A tornadic event destroyed people’s homes, leaving some homeless and without gifts for Christmas.

Wanting to give those children a chance to enjoy the holidays, Caddo School Board member, Dottie bell launched the fundraiser.

“It’s no way that I could see 44 students on Christmas day with nothing. I’m getting emotional myself when I think about it,” Dottie Bell expresses her sympathy for those affected. “I’m getting emotional myself because really, It’s a hard thing for you to lose everything and I’ll just leave it... and I’ll do it for anybody but when it comes to the students everybody know don’t mess with my sweet babies of Caddo Parish.”

The left over funds have gone into an account to help the students get school supplies.

The Caddo Parish School Board is still collecting donations for the students.

RELATED STORY
Caddo School Board member hosts ‘Ring the Bell For Our Children’

More than $11,000 was raised during a two-hour event that Caddo School Board member Dottie Bell hosted the morning of Monday to support the children and families affected by recent tornadic storms.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shreveport motorist who took an anti-Semitic banner down off an Interstate 20 overpass Jan....
Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass
Shreveport man arrested for allegedly molesting a young child
Wreck on Stateline Ave. in Texarkana.
2 dead after fiery crash in Texarkana
Michael Lafitte
Former Shreveport NAACP president files lawsuit over allegations
25 units arrived at the scene.
Hit-and-run wreck leads to manhunt

Latest News

Krewe of Sobek celebrates 20 years
Thanks to the Ring The Bell For Our Children fundraiser, many Keithville children had a happy...
Keithville students receive happy Christmas despite destructive storm
Officer Chatéri Payne
SPD hosts blood drive in remembrance of Officer Chateri Payne’s death
Keep Bossier Beautiful to plant 50 trees on Arbor Day