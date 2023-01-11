Over $15k raised for Keithville tornado victims during fundraiser

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Students who were hard hit by the tornado on Dec. 13 were given a happy Christmas despite the tornado’s destruction.

On Dec. 19, the event, Ring the Bell For Our Children fundraiser raised over $15,000 in four days’ time to help 44 children affected by the devastating storms of Dec. 13 in Keithville. A tornadic event destroyed people’s homes, leaving some homeless and without gifts for Christmas.

Wanting to give those children a chance to enjoy the holidays, Caddo School Board member, Dottie bell launched the fundraiser.

“It’s no way that I could see 44 students on Christmas day with nothing. I’m getting emotional myself when I think about it,” Dottie Bell expresses her sympathy for those affected. “I’m getting emotional myself because really, It’s a hard thing for you to lose everything and I’ll just leave it... and I’ll do it for anybody but when it comes to the students everybody know don’t mess with my sweet babies of Caddo Parish.”

The left over funds have gone into an account to help the students get school supplies.

The Caddo Parish School Board is still collecting donations for the students.

