Motorcycle crash claims life of Choudrant resident

CHOUDRANT, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police Troop F say they responded to a crash involving a motorcycle around 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2023.

LSP says motorcyclist Matthew L. McCarthy was traveling on I-20 West of Hwy. 145 when the motorcycle hit a median cable barrier.

LSP says McCarthy had life-threatening injuries from the crash and was taken to the local hospital where he died of his injuries.

The reason for the crash is currently under investigation by LSP.

Toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. LSP says they suspect impairment to be a factor.

LSP troopers would like to remind the public that inattentive or distracted driving is a leading cause of crashes throughout the state and those driving should get enough rest to stay alert while on the road.

LSP Troop F says this is the first fatal crash investigation of 2023.

